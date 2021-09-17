BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a year off due to Covid, Belleville Homecoming is back.

The festivities all kicked off Friday at 6 PM and will continue through Sunday. There will be a horse show, a pet parade, live music, a watermelon eating and seed spitting contest, a truck pull, fireworks, and more. A new event to look forward to will start at two on Sunday - a fiddle contest.

Homecoming President Debra Buckley says it’s a tradition that connects families across generations.

“We have generation after generation of people who come to the homecoming and it’s just what we do. There’s nothing...there’s nothing like us here in Wood County and we always say we’re the best kept secret in the southern part of the county.”

It’s a tradition that started back in 1985, when the bicentennial celebration was such a hit Belleville Homecoming was born. It’s the reason Belleville Homecoming includes attractions with historical ties like the small museum and different heritage exhibits.

The address of this year’s festivities is 38 Robin Hood Road in Belleville.

Saturday will run from 8 AM to 10 PM and Sunday will go from 10 AM to 6 PM.

For more information, you can visit the Belleville Homecoming Facebook page.

