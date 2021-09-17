Advertisement

Meet the mascots | Gunner Sands and Yuan Uy look forward to the Crosstown Showdown

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - They may be rivals, but one thing the two mascots have in common is that they’re glad the Crosstown Showdown is back after being canceled in 2020.

Gunner Sands is this year’s Parkersburg South High School Patriot and Yuan Uy is this year’s Parkersburg High School Big Red Indian.

Both young men are excited to lead the crowd in cheers for the Crosstown Showdown Friday night.

You can watch them clicking the video above.

