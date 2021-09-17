Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Players hoping to give audiences an escape

MOV Players Theater
MOV Players Theater(Kurtis Brown)
By Kurtis Brown
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Players return this weekend with Alan Ayckbourn’s “Bedroom Farce.”

After a challenging year, the group is excited to open its new season with a comedy.

Actors hope “Bedroom Farce” might be an escape for audiences.

When asked about the comedy, lead actress Vanessa Raked described it as, “Four couples... One night... A lot of craziness, drama, hilarity... and a lamp fight!”

The players have found ways to perform throughout the pandemic but are excited to open this new season with less restrictions.

The play runs through September 26th.

For more information on “Bedroom Farce” and the entire season, you can go to the theatre’s website.

