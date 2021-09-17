Obituary: Brown, Patricia “Patsy”

The family of Patricia “Patsy” Brown will be hosting a memorial service in her honor at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM to 12 PM with service to be held at noon. Due to covid concerns at the time of her death, November 25, 2020, a private funeral and burial were held.Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Lois Aldena Noe and her husband, W. Dale Brown.She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Brown Wild and her husband, Dr. Alan Wild of Huntington, WV; a sister and brother in law, Susan “Susie” and James Addison of Marietta, OH; nephew, James Slate of Parkersburg, WV; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ellis and Shirley Brown of Proctorville, OH and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Patsy was a 1953 graduate of Marietta High School, a member of First Baptist Church of Marietta and a member of many community organizations throughout her life.We invite friends and family to share memories of Patsy at her celebration of life.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

