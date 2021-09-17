Obituary: Casto, Gary

Gary L. Casto, 78, of Williamstown passed at 2:23 pm, Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born on December 30, 1942, in Williamstown, WV, a son of Okey S. Casto and Ella Louise Casto.

Gary was a graduate of Williamstown High School, Class of 1962. He was retired from E. I. Dupont Corporation and was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during Vietnam.

Gary married Karla Cress who survives with his brother Lonnie Casto and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.