Obituary: Cline, Edna “Jane”

Edna “Jane” Cline, 70, of Harrisville, died Sept. 16, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital with her daughter Drema Hargrove by her side after a long battle with cancer.

She was born July 21, 1951 at New Cumberland, WV, the daughter of the late Wilber Van and Etta Jane Jenkins Cline. Jane was a graduate of Harrisville High School with the class of 1969. She was a personal caregiver for many local people. Jane was a member of The Moose Lodge and American Legion. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, camping, NASCAR, singing Karaoke. She loved family gatherings and made the best potato salad.

She is survived by her daughter Drema Goodnight Hargrove of Harrisville; two brothers, Wesley Cline (Leatha) of Harrisville and Ed Cline (Bonnie) of Harrisville; half sister Susan Richards of Clarksburg; sister in law Peggy Cline of Cairo; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Michael and Victor Cline.

According to her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services. Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

