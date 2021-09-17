Obituary: Hartshorn, Jill

Jill Michelle Hartshorn, 46, of Marietta passed away September 15, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born July 29, 1975 in Parkersburg to Barry and Linda Ingham. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1993 and from Washington State Community College as a Registered Nurse, in 2006. She spent 6 years working as a funeral director and embalmer at Cristo Rey Funeral Home in Pasadena, TX. She also worked as a secretary at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. After graduating from nursing school, she worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg and later, Marietta Memorial Hospital in both the Cardiac Cath Lab and PICU.

She married Mark D. Hartshorn on February 7, 2009 who survives along with her son, Matthew Martinez and his fiancé, Jessie Williamson of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Jill is also survived by her parents, Barry and Linda Ingham of Parkersburg, WV; father and mother-in-law Doug and Judie Hartshorn of Newport, OH; her brothers Brad Ingham of Parkersburg, WV, Charlie Joy (Loretta) of Rockport, WV, Cam Joy of South Carolina, and Robert Edwards, Jr. of Tampa, Florida; sisters Victoria Edwards of Zephyrhills, Florida, Brenda Fury of Marietta, Elaine Curtis of New Matamoras, Ohio, and Cindy Scott-Shannon of Elizabeth, WV; uncles Lewis King of Parkersburg, WV, Steve King (Pat) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Byron Day of Parkersburg, WV, and Jim Ingham of Vancouver Island, BC, Canada; aunts Bonnie Perry (Jack) of Milton, WV, and Phala Sigmon of Hurricane, WV, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Imogene King, William and Betty Ingham, biological mother, Joan “Jill” Scott and her biological father Robert Edwards, Sr., as well as a sister, Bonnie Brunner.

Jill attended Freedom Gate Church, in Reno, Ohio, and loved making desserts for the weekly bible studies and other functions. She was an extremely selfless person and always put others before herself. She loved God, her church family, and her entire extended family. Her joyful and exuberant personality was on full display, at all times, and she brought joy to everyone who met her. She will be sadly missed by all.

Memorial services will be Monday 2PM at the Freedom Gate Church, 104 Tennis Center Drive Marietta, OH 45750. A time of gathering for family and friends will be one hour prior to services. In following Jill’s wishes, she will be cremated.

Special thanks to Pastor Rodney Lord who stayed with the family throughout her last days, and to Victoria Williams who was by Jill’s side, as she passed. The family would also like to thank Jill’s church family at Freedom Gate Church as well as the staff at Marietta Memorial Hospital who cared for her during her last days.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

