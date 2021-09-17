Obituary: Hibbs, Loretta “Faye”

Loretta “Faye” Hibbs, 87, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday September 16, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Calhoun County a daughter of the late Lital B. and Ruth (Anderson) Starcher.She was the owner of Jack & Jill Day Nursery for thirty years and was a realtor for South Parkersburg Realty. She was a member of South Parkersburg Women’s Club and enjoyed traveling. She visited all fifty states, The Middle East, and Europe.She is survived by her daughter Patty Lovell (Lyn) of Vienna; son Robb Hibbs (Donna) of Parkersburg; grandchildren Nikki Bradley (Jeremy), April Pennell (Jarrid), and Erin Smith (Joe); and great grandchildren Carson and Cailyn Elliott and Lincoln, Clara, and Parker Bradley.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her ex-husband Robert “Bob” Hibbs; grandson Adam Lovell; and sisters Leno Ash and Thelma Griffin.Private graveside services will be held at Sunset Memory Garden. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

