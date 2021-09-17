Obituary: Jemison, Louwannah Jean

Louwannah Jean Jemison, 79, of St. Marys passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

She was born March 19, 1942, in Pleasants County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Harry Leo Sigler Jr. and Phyllis Maxine Maston Sigler.

She loved the Lord and gospel music. Louwannah had worked caring for others at Collin Anderson and Helping Hands. She was a member of Pullman Methodist and Mt. Pleasant churches and the Methodist Women’s Club.

Left behind to cherish her memory include one son, Scot Jemison (Holly) both of St. Marys; eight grandchildren, Heather (Mike), Nikki (Guy), Derek (Justin), Marly, Tiffany, Jimmy (Jenna), Whitney and Greg; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Ginger Marks; and brothers, Jim, John, Bill, Wade, Richard, and Cooper Sigler.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Jemison in 2020 and two children, Lonah Colleen Williams Cummons and Mark Anthony Jemison.

There will be no services at this time but the family does intend to have something at a later date due to the current health conditions.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort with her family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.