Obituary: McIntyre, Lora

Lora “Lori” Lynn Longwell McIntyre, 51, of Parkersburg, passed away September 16, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 6, 1970, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Virginia A. Longwell and the late Robert I. “Tom” Longwell.

Lori was a 1988 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She worked at Montgomery Wards, David Weis, Save-A-Lot, SAM’s Club and Chuckee Cheese Pizza. Lori was a member of Edgelawn United Methodist Church and a life member of VFW Post #1212 Auxiliary. She loved to do things for people, do wood crafts, go to the Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge, TN and spend time with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, John D. McIntyre; daughter, Mercedes L. Fullerton; granddaughter, Emmy L. Fullerton; sister, Debra Daughtery (Robert); very special friends, Dorothy Turner, Mike Watkins, Rhonda, Darren Cogar and Shannon Husk; and other close friends and relatives.

In addition to her father, Lori was preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Kay Hamilton; niece, Amber Watkins; and grandmother, Dollie Chenoweth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, with Pastor David Spence officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

