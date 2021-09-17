Obituary: Perona, Joseph Oly

Joseph Oly Perona was born on January 24, 1978 in Hammonton, NJ. He passed away on September 6, 2021.

Joseph is predeceased by his mother, Lola Fay Perona (Fischer) and his father, Joseph Perona of Nesco, NJ.

He is survived by his sister, Robin Lynn Smith (Ford) of Hammonton, NJ and his cousin Cookie Fischer of Petroleum, WV.

The family will have services at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perona family.

