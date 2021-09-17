Obituary: Smith, Sharon

Sharon I. Brown Smith, 71, of Marietta, Ohio , died on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Stonerise Health Care in Belmont, WV. She was born on October 2, 1949 in Lima, Ohio to W. Dale and Betty Johnson Brown.

Sharon was a 1967 graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Marietta. She worked at Heartland of Marietta for over 20 years as a Nurses Aid. Sharon enjoyed playing cards, reading and watching murder mysteries.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dena Gallagher (Michael) and Melanie Smith (Jason Gage) three siblings, Cynda Brown Full (Robert), Ken Brown and Debra Brown; and nieces and nephews.

Abiding with her wishes, she was cremated, and private family services were held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in her memory to Cawley & Peoples, 408 Front Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Sharon’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.