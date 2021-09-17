Obituary: Staats, Betty Lou

Betty Lou Dulin Staats, 77, of Parkersburg went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 15, 2021from her residence.

She was born April 24, 1944, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late William C. and Anna May Stallings Dulin.

Betty retired from Brockway Glass, formerly known as Demuth Glass, after 18 years of service. She later worked at the Southside Walmart for 15 years. Betty loved fishing, hunting, gardening and her flowers. She also enjoyed arts and crafts and spending time with her family. Betty was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Brian Miller (Sarah) of Petroleum and Ronald Miller (Laura) of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Joanna Dulin of Parkersburg; two brothers, Charles Dulin (Carol) of Lubeck and David Dulin (Vickie) of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Chris Miller, and Hunter Freeland; and three great-grandchildren, J.D. Miller, Sierra Miller and Ariana Hammette.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Imogene Dulin; and two brothers, Roger and Calvin Dulin.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg officiated by Pastor Clyde Border. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share messages of sympathy with his family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.