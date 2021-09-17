Obituary: Wagner, Jerry Joe

Jerry Joe Wagner, 87, of Marietta, OH passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, WV. He was born on November 29, 1933 in Marietta to the late Frederick C. and Helen E. Koon Wagner.Jerry was a 1951 graduate of Marietta High School and a 1962 graduate of Marietta College where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in history. Before his college education, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany. He was very proud of his service to his country. Jerry taught social studies at Belpre High School, was a caseworker for the Washington County Dept. of Job and Family Services, had been a manager at Card Corner, had worked in sales at Toys R Us and had last worked at the Campus Martius and Ohio River Museums. He was a member of the Harmar Congregational Church where his father served as Pastor until its dissolution. Jerry loved classic cars and going to car shows, the Smoky Mountains, vacationing in Gatlinburg and Cherokee, and reminiscing about his time in the service with his good friend Jack Richards. He selflessly took care of his invalid mother for many years.Jerry is survived by his sister, Charlyn Schmidt and nephew, James Schmidt, both of Williamstown WV, a niece, Nancy (Schmidt) Knight of Kennesaw GA and a great-niece, Lauren Knight of Virginia Beach VA.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Richard Wagner. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with Pastor Helen Oates officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Campus Martius Museum, 601 2nd Street, Marietta, OH 45750 or at www.mariettamuseums.org.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

