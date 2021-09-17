Obituary: Walters, Russell Lee

Russell Lee Walters, 62, of Marietta, OH passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 20, 1959 in Marietta, OH to the late Gilbert and Dessie Pryor Walters.Russell graduated from Fort Frye High School and had retired from the Ohio State Highway Patrol after working for 30 years.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandell Walters, whom he married on September 19, 1980 and their three children, Adam Walters, Sarah Brooker (Andy) and Rachael Townsend (Jake); four grandchildren, Brent and Addison Brooker, Jace and Dexter Townsend; four siblings, Donna Krigbaum (Randy), Darlene Fleeman (Jim), Dale Walters and Roger Walters and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Ronnie, Randy and Gale.In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with no services planned at this time.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.