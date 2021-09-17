Advertisement

Planned water interruption scheduled on Tuesday

(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By Zach Miles
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Water Division of the Parkersburg Utility Board has scheduled maintenance work on Tuesday, Sept. 21 starting at 8:30 a.m. on the Grandview Water Station.

Due to the scheduled work, there will be a temporary water outage for customers from 9th Avenue to 15th Avenue. Customers living on 15th Avenue from Grandview Street to the dead end will also be affected.

Stephen Eaton, a technical assistant with the Parkersburg Utility Board, is unsure how long the water service interruption will take place.

As soon as the maintenance is finished, water will be restored to the affected area.

Eaton said that the maintenance will help boost the pump station in order to help serve higher elevations in the affected area.

