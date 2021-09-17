This is Home: PHS and South continue historic rivalry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The wait is over. The cross-town showdown between Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South is a go for tonight at Stadium Field.

“PHS vs South game is the largest game of the season for PHS and South fans alike,” said PHS cheerleader Abby Anderson.

“It’s just so nice to see both sides of the river come together to show support for their teams and just cheer on the teams, hype up the football players as they hope to have a victory.”

Anderson has it right. It is the largest game of the season. When last year’s game was canceled because of COVID, it meant the two teams would not be meeting on the field for the first time since 1966. A huge downer for South student section leader for Jude Childers.

“We were really sad we couldn’t play them because that’s our favorite game of the year with any sport...just playing PHS is our favorite thing,” Childers said.

Now Childers and the rest of the Patriots have a chance to battle against the Big Reds who hold a 37-16 lead over South. A lead PHS student Kaitlin Cain hopes to maintain.

“It means so much to have everyone back. I know everyone was so disappointed when we couldn’t have football games, or if they did have football games they only allowed parents. I think everyone just missed that student section being out there and cheering everyone on.”

The last time the teams played each other in 2019, South pulled ahead for a victory, defeating PHS 49 to 14. Only time will tell who will be victorious this year. But regardless of the score, both schools are eager to re-ignite this historic rivalry.

