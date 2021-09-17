Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Memorial Hospital “in a crisis” due to COVID numbers
“Mass inmate disturbance” reported in SEORJ
Hillary Dennison, 27, has been charged with murder after shooting her father and fiancé.
UPDATE: Woman accused of killing father and fiancée indicted for murder
Structure fire reported on Camden Avenue
Adam Summers obit
Obituary: Summers, Adam

Latest News

Gov. DeWine, Ohio health officials visit Ohio River cities
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
W.Va., Ohio AG’s urge Biden to reverse mandates
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk