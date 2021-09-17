Truck carrying pickups wrecks on U.S. Route 50

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A wreck has left two pickup trucks laying against a concrete barrier on U.S. Route 50 in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene near the 7th Street Exit to Parkersburg at 2:39 p.m.

The trucks were being carried by a larger truck when the crash happened. Deputies said the extension between the larger truck and its bed snapped, causing the wreck.

Authorities blocked off traffic on Route 50 while Pifer’s towing moved the wrecked trucks.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.