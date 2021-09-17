Advertisement

Where to watch the Crosstown Showdown

Parkersburg High School takes on its biggest rival, Parkersburg South High School.
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One of the biggest high school football rivalry games in the Mid-Ohio Valley kicks off in Parkersburg at 7:30 Friday night.

WTAP will be broadcasting the game live on air and online.

You can click here at 7:00 p.m. to watch Countdown to Kickoff with Ryan Wilson and Katelyn Smith. At 7:30, the link will turn to a livestream of the game.

The game will air on television on our MeTV channel.

If you have Suddenlink, that’s channel 19.

If you have CAS, it’s channel 84.

If you have DirecTV, it’s channel 17.

If you have Spectrum, it’s channel 6.

If you use an antenna, 26.2.

