W.Va., Ohio AG’s urge Biden to reverse mandates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Attorneys general in nearly half of U.S. states have sent a letter to President Joe Biden, threatening legal action over implementation of private sector vaccine mandates.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost are named in the letter, claiming the federal vaccine mandate is unlawful, and will further divide those still considering whether to get the shot.

The proposed mandate by the Biden Administration includes a requirement for individual employees of businesses to get vaccinated.

In an interview earlier this week with WTAP, Morrisey predicted the mandates will not have the outcome the president intends.

”The more you try to put pressure and force people to do something, I think the less likely they’re going to do it,” Morrisey said Wednesday, “and there will be stiffened resistance. Let’s educate, let’s depoliticize this, let’s stop these mandates, which I think are only exacerbating the tensions with everyone involved.”

“(The mandate’s) guise as a workplace safety measure further divides those still considering the vaccine,” Yost said in a statement. “I am vaccinated, but the President didn’t force me to – nor should anyone else be required by federal executive edict.”

The president issued the mandate earlier this month as vaccination rates continue to slow down, while COVID-19 infection rates rise across the country, due to the Delta and other variants.

The letter states, “The risks of COVID-19 spread also vary widely depending on the nature of the business in question, many of which can have their employees, for example, work remotely. The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace.”

West Virginia and Ohio were joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

