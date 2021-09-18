Advertisement

2021 Football Frenzy Week 5 Recap

Football Frenzy Week 5 highlights
Football Frenzy Week 5 highlights(KGWN)
By Ryan Wilson, Katelyn Smith and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Week 5 of Football in the Mid-Ohio Valley is in the books, and we had some thrillers this weekend.

The earliest edition of the Crosstown Showdown was played at Stadium Field, as the Parkersburg Big Reds were hosting the Parkersburg South Patriots. It would be the Big Reds on this night getting the victory over the Patriots 28 to 19. Robert Shockey for South scored with 19 seconds left, but the Patriots missed the two point conversion, and Parkersburg ran back the ensuing kickoff for the victory.

The Fort Frye Cadets took down the Warren Warriors 33-7. Maeson Long ran for over 100 yards and 2 touchdowns on the night.

The Marietta Tigers got the win on homecoming against the Ripley Vikings 34 to 14.

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets went on the road to face off with the top seeded Buffalo Bison, and stomped them in a 49-6 rout.

The Class A championship that would have been in 2020 between the St. Marys Blue Devils and the Ritchie County Rebels was played Friday night, and the Rebels got the win 36 to 7.

In Ravenswood, the Red Devils were hosting the Wirt County Tigers. Wirt came away with the 24-14 victory.

