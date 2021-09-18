Belleville Homecoming seeing big turn out for second day

BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belleville Homecoming is in its second day of its festivities.

Homecoming officials say that people have been coming in droves to the second day of the event.

Grounds have been open since eight this morning and people have been enjoying many of the entertainment provided.

Some of these include the tractor pull, the pet parade, the horse show, and eating contests amongst other things.

Officials say that they are more than satisfied with the way today is going.

“I think it’s really turned out a good group of people. Because last year we couldn’t have it because of COVID. And so, we were concerned whether people would come out or not. But, it’s been really busy. A lot of traffic coming through. A lot of cars parking. And we’ve just been really happy with how it’s turned out so far,” says homecoming treasurer, Debbie Parsons.

People attending can enjoy live music and fireworks that will be happening at 9:30 tonight.

Tomorrow is the final day, if you are wanting to attend, the hours are 10 in the morning to six in the evening.

Admission is six dollars for adults, two dollars for ages three to 12, and its free for kids under three years old to enter.

