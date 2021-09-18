The community is being called to help paint large mural

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday will mark the start of a collaborative art project in downtown Parkersburg. This time, however, it’s not just being left up to the professionals.

There’s a side of the Parkersburg Art Center that might just look like brown bricks right now but the hope is, with the help of the public, eventually it’ll be covered by a massive mural. By massive, think about 40 by 25 feet.

It’s a mission being led by the Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley. Two leaders of the project say the goal is to get the community more involved in local art projects.

How Saturday will work is simple. Pieces of fabric will be laid out on tables with a paint by number design for you to follow. On top of art, there will be music and refreshments.

Senta Goudy and Jessie Siefert of the Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley said, “Our goal is to have hundreds of hands in the paint.”

Goudy and Siefert say they hope locals feel represented by the art. Both the arts collaborative as well as lead artist Greta McClain of GoodSpace Murals made sure to get public input for the project in advance for this reason. They not only set up public meetings to discuss it, but also reached out to community groups like historical societies, Zion Baptist’s church’s congregation, civic leaders, and more.

Saturday’s event will be hosted at the Parkersburg Art Center parking lot between 4 PM and 7:30 PM.

Two other paint parties are also scheduled. The second will be held next Tuesday at the Actor’s Guild Annex from 4 PM to 6 PM. The third will be held next Friday at Bicentennial Park from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Professional artists will fill in the details between and after the parties.

