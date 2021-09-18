Harvest Moon Festival returns

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Speaking of other events that are returning, the Harvest Moon festival is going on at City Park.

After being cancelled last year because of COVID-19, the festival is back on for its 59th year.

Festivities began today at 10 in the morning and will continue on until six this evening.

People attending can enjoy what local artisans can provide, as well as much of the entertainment at the festival.

“We’ve got everybody. They’re demonstrating how to make pottery. We’ve got people that are taking old silverware and making jewelry and wind chimes out of those things. It’s all over the place with local artisans that are on display here. And this is a great place for them to display their products,” says Wood County Recreation Commission director, Andy Hartleben.

Tickets for the festival are five dollars for anyone ages four to 64.

Seniors 65 and up only pay two dollars, and children get in for free.

The festival will be continuing tomorrow from 10 in the morning to six at night.

