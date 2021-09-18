Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to our area this Saturday

Organizers began setting up Friday evening.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley’s Walk to End Alzheimers will start Saturday morning at Tomlinson Park.

Vendors, a country store, and activities will soon be buzzing. It’s all to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and services there to help through the Alzheimer’s Association.

Money will go to services like support groups, research, a 24/7 help line, and more.

For Tammie Johnson, one of the event leaders, the cause is personal. She says she’s in it for three reasons. First, she’s lost both her dad and grandma to the disease. Second, she now wants to help others the way her family was helped.

“..., the third reason is I have grandchildren and I do believe that some day we will find a cause - the cause and cure for Alzheimer’s and I want them to know a world without Alzheimer’s,” Johnson said.

Activities will start at 8 AM, the opening ceremony will start at 9 AM, and the walk will start right after.

If you can’t make it, you can also donate online if  you go to www.alz.org and search for the Mid-Ohio Valley walk. You can also post a picture of you walking anywhere, with the hashtag “ENDALZ” to further spread awareness.

