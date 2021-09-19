For boaters, the Riverfest is home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crowds rode out the last day of the Riverfest into the sunset.

Sternwheels lined the river at Point Park and live music entertained the crowd, all with a backdrop of a glowing orange river.

Bill Price is one of the captains in the crowd. He rode his boat about 140 miles to get to the festival. It’s a sternwheel his son designed and they both built together.

While this is Price’s first time at Parkersburg’s Riverfest, it feels like coming home. He said the boating community is pretty tight-knit so the festival is pretty much a family reunion.

“Most of us, you know, know each other and, if someone has a problem and breaks down or something, we’ll grab them and take them in tow or help them out or - you know, it’s a big family affair sort of.”

While a 140 mile trip sounds impressive, this is just a stop in a five week excursion for Price. He says his son and him will eventually end up in Charleston.

