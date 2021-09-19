Advertisement

Local 16 year old missing

Guess was last seen in Stewart around 9 PM.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jaylynn Guess and is asking for any information the public might have.

Guess is 16 years old, 5′ 8″, about 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen this past Monday on Haga Ridge Road in Stewart around 9 PM.

If you have any information, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 740-593-6633.

