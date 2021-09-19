Local 16 year old missing

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jaylynn Guess and is asking for any information the public might have.

Guess is 16 years old, 5′ 8″, about 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen this past Monday on Haga Ridge Road in Stewart around 9 PM.

If you have any information, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 740-593-6633.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.