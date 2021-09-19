Advertisement

Ohio Pawpaw Festival returns for 23rd year

You could even get a taste of pawpaw salsa and pawpaw funnel cake at the festival.
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Despite cancellation in 2020, the Ohio Pawpaw Festival returned this weekend for its 23rd year.

Event organizers describe it as “a fun-filled, educational community event celebrating one of America’s largest native tree fruits.”

In addition to live music and vendors of all kinds, the weekend’s lineup featured cooking demonstrations, the “Best Pawpaw Contest,” and even an opportunity to get your Covid-19 vaccination at the first aid tent.

The event took place all weekend long at Lake Snowden in Albany.

If you didn’t make it out, the virtual “Pawpaw Podcast” can be found on the festival’s website.

