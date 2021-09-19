“Paint party” brings community together

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The installment of a new mural downtown will help bring beauty to our community and bring our community closer together.

“This is your chance to come and get your hand in the mix,” Greta McClain, artist and organizer said, “...to ensure that Parkersburg looks more and more like us.”

The mural will be installed on the side of the Parkersburg Arts Center.

It’s a work of art that is by the people, for the people.

McClain has been spearheading projects like this one, across the country, for 15 years with her company, GoodSpace Murals.

It’s essentially a giant “paint by numbers,” painted on canvases that will be finished by professional artists and adhered to the side of the building.

“The Arts Center is a total jewel and gem in West Virginia, and this is a way to kind of showcase the magic inside these walls, on the outside of the building,” McClain added.

Today was the first “Paint Party,” a time when volunteers could add to the mural.

Community members of all ages came out to make their mark.

Two other “Paint Parties” are scheduled for Tuesday evening, from 4 to 6, at the Actors Guild annex and Friday, from 11 to 1 in the afternoon, at Bicentennial Commons.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Jessie Siefert of the PAC added, “We want people to see themselves represented in Parkersburg.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.