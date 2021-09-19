Pleasants County Agricultural Fair highlights youth livestock displays

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a wet and muddy start Saturday morning-a result of an early morning rain shower-hundreds came to the marina area of St. Marys Saturday and Sunday to take in the Pleasants County Agricultural Youth Fair: a return to an in-person fair after a year of virtual and social media displays in 2020.

“To be back in the public eye, and to show them 4H and FFA programs in Pleasants County are really strong,” says Dianna Lewis, WVU Extension Agent,” and that we can come back after COVID and have a positive message for our kids.”

And those kids are what this-and any agricultural fair-is all about. Many-but not all-of them live on farms in Pleasants and surrounding counties.

Hunter Smitley is an agriculture teacher at St. Marys High School. He says the youngsters learn business and life skills, by raising and showing animals.

“Whenever you walk through the barn and get to talk with kids, their joy in what they’ve learned really comes out,” and enthusiastic Smitley said Sunday. “As an educator, but more importantly as a person, seeing people finding that joy and passion is really important. It’s made this weekend worth it.”

There were, of course, rides, concessions and live entertainment, which included a “cutest baby” contest. But the heart of these exhibitions is the efforts of the area’s youth.

