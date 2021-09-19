Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings people together to raise funds for cure

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s really hard to watch your loved one to go through this horrible disease,” says volunteer, Tammy Williamson. “Because you almost lose them twice. Because, they’re normal behaviors change and their memory changes. And I’m sure they’re confused.”

Williamson is one of over 350 people walking during the walk to end Alzheimer’s.

And she does it all in memory of family she has lost to the disease.

Williamson says, “I walk for my dad who had dementia. And for my Aunt Norma, his sister, who also had dementia. And for my Aunt Patsy, who also was with dementia.”

The organization raised close to the fifty-five thousand dollar goal to help find a cure.

“It’s an honor to walk in their memory. And to raise money to try to find a cure. So that future generations do not have to face this,” says Williamson.

The money raised also helps provide free care and support benefits for caregivers in the state.

“We want to support these caregivers as much as we can. We have online training, if you can’t get out we have in-person trainings that we can host. We have some good collaborating partners throughout the communities. We’re always looking for more,” says executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s West Virginia chapter, Sharon Covert. “I think it’s just important for people to see they’re not alone. And to know that there are a variety of ways that we can help them if they need more information.”

If you or a loved one is battling dementia or Alzheimer’s, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline by dialing 1-800-272-3900.

