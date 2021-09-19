Advertisement

Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings people together to raise funds for cure

Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings people together to raise funds for cure
Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings people together to raise funds for cure(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - “It’s really hard to watch your loved one to go through this horrible disease,” says volunteer, Tammy Williamson. “Because you almost lose them twice. Because, they’re normal behaviors change and their memory changes. And I’m sure they’re confused.”

Williamson is one of over 350 people walking during the walk to end Alzheimer’s.

And she does it all in memory of family she has lost to the disease.

Williamson says, “I walk for my dad who had dementia. And for my Aunt Norma, his sister, who also had dementia. And for my Aunt Patsy, who also was with dementia.”

The organization raised close to the fifty-five thousand dollar goal to help find a cure.

“It’s an honor to walk in their memory. And to raise money to try to find a cure. So that future generations do not have to face this,” says Williamson.

The money raised also helps provide free care and support benefits for caregivers in the state.

“We want to support these caregivers as much as we can. We have online training, if you can’t get out we have in-person trainings that we can host. We have some good collaborating partners throughout the communities. We’re always looking for more,” says executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s West Virginia chapter, Sharon Covert. “I think it’s just important for people to see they’re not alone. And to know that there are a variety of ways that we can help them if they need more information.”

If you or a loved one is battling dementia or Alzheimer’s, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 helpline by dialing 1-800-272-3900.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marietta Memorial Hospital “in a crisis” due to COVID numbers
Obituary: Hartshorn, Jill
Obituary: Hartshorn, Jill
Wood County Schools mourns death of Les Lipscomb
Wood County Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications
Trucks tip over on U.S. 50
Truck carrying pickups wrecks on U.S. Route 50

Latest News

Major Patrick Richmond of the Parkersburg Salvation Army stands alongside the new emergency...
Parkersburg Salvation Army receives new emergency response vehicle
Williamstown Police Chief Shawn Graham and Halley Landis
Williamstown High Schoolers show some love to school building and first responders
Black Lives Matter protests continue in Marietta
Castle Museum reopens