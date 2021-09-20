Advertisement

New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.(Source: Samuel Adams, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited-edition beer that many won’t be able to buy, even if they can afford it.

It’s so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.

The brewing company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years.

But this year, it won’t be sold in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.

The company says it’s only making around 13,000 bottles.

For those who will be able to buy it, the brew will cost $240 for a 25-ounce bottle, just under $10 an ounce.

It will be available for purchase on Oct.11.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.
Woman dies in early morning wreck
Guess was last seen in Stewart around 9 PM.
Local 16 year old missing
Obituary: Hartshorn, Jill
Obituary: Hartshorn, Jill
Boats were silhouettes against the glowing orange sunset Saturday evening.
For boaters, the Riverfest is home
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Casto, Gary

Latest News

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officer are on the scene of a...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The FBI is searching the Laundrie home in North Port, Fla., on Monday.
FBI searches Brian Laundrie's home
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend