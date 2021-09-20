Obituary: Boone Jr., Okey

Okey Boone Jr., 93, of Parkersburg, WV passed away September 17, 2021, with his children by his side.

He was born on March 6, 1928, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Okey Sr. and Georgia Boone.

Okey was a graduate of Cairo High School and served in the US Army. He spent his life doing what he loved as a homebuilder and woodworker. Okey’s life was dedicated to his love of his Lord and Savior, and his love for his family.

He is survived by his children, Vickie (Mike) Kelly, Darran (Wendy) Boone, Georgia (Travis) Boone Blue; grandchildren, Marsha (Rick) Settle, Kendra (Scott) Smith, Brittan Posey, Bailey Boone, Brendan Blue; great-grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) West, Wes (Brooke) Hafer, Madison Settle, Cameron Clegg, Chandler Clegg, Devan Smith; and one great-great-grandson, Peyton West.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Boone; son, Christopher Boone; and grandson, Bradyn Boone.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Edgall officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

