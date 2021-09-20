Obituary: Brown, Carolyn S.

Carolyn S. Brown, 61, of Spencer, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Roane General Hospital, Spencer.

She was born December 29, 1959, in Charleston, the daughter of the late Frank and Betty Coleman Fauber.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger C. Brown; two brothers, Tom Coleman and Tim Fauber.

Carolyn was a retired cook, with 25 years of service, at Spencer Headstart.

Survivors include four children, Tabitha Brown of Spencer, Jamie Back of Missouri, Sandra Brown also of Spencer and Rodney Brown of Reedy; three grandsons, Jesse Lucion, Steven Brown and Liam Mabie; great-granddaughter, Deliah Lucion; sisters, Ramona Rowley of Charleston, Sheila Miller of Sandyville, Debbie Fields and Mary Jane West both of Charleston; brothers, David Fauber of Spencer, Greg Fauber and Robert Fauber both of Charleston.

In keeping her request, she will be cremated and there will be no service.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

