Obituary: DeLancy, Melissa Dawn

Melissa Dawn DeLancy, 33, of Waverly, West Virginia, passed away, Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Healthcare, Belpre Campus.

She was born June 26, 1988, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Jack W. DeLancy Jr. of Waverly and Donna DeLong DeLancy of Sandyville.

Melissa graduated from Parkersburg High School and the Mid-Ohio Valley Beauty School. She was a hairdresser for Smart Styles Hair Salon.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Jasmine DeLancy, and her daughter, Khloe DeLancy of Waverly; boyfriend, James Shurak of Parkersburg; half-sister, Danielle and half-brother, Derrick, both of Maine; aunts, Sharon DeLong, Vicki Laudeman, Tessa DeLancy, Trisha Hufner, Barbara Harrison, and Charlotte Anderson; and an uncle, Ben DeLancy.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Jace William DeLancy.

There will be no visitation or service. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Homes & Crematory of South Parkersburg is honored to serve the DeLancy family.

