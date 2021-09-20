Obituary: Eakin, Helen

Helen M. Eakin, 87, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 19, 2021, surrounded by her family at Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness.

She was born on January 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Mabel Virginia Williams and Harry Williams.

Helen attended Stephens United Methodist Church until she became home-bound. She was President of the Parent Organization at SW Resources. She was a member of the VFW Auxillary. She volunteered at Camden Clark Medical Center. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Bob Eakin, who resided at home with her, Cheryl (Ken) Ahart, Donald (Susan) Eakin Jr. of Parkersburg; 4 grandchildren, Christina (Chad) McVey of Parkersburg, Melissa (Joel) Wyant of Louisville, KY, Donald Eakin III, Amanda Adkins; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Eakin Sr., and 7 brothers.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Gene Full officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the funeral home.

