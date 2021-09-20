Obituary: Graham Sr., Orvil Lee

Orvil Lee Graham Sr. 73 of Belleville, WV died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 17, 2021. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 22, 1947, and was the son of the late Archie and Joy Graham. He retired from the Westbrook Center as custodian. He had been a truck driver for many years. He was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Coolville, Ohio. He enjoyed guns, computers, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Brenda Graham, 4 sons, Orvil Graham Jr. of Parkersburg, WV, Michael (Tim) Channell of Kissimmee, FL, Bobby Rexroad of Coolville, Ohio, Chris Graham of Coolville, Ohio, daughter, Margaret (Philip) Brozak of Ripley, WV, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Reba Ross, Vera Peters, and Mary Ellen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Brian Eric Graham, son, Joseph Rexroad, and grandson Jack Brozak and several brothers.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor George Horner officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

