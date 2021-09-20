Obituary: Holmes, Bruce Walter

Bruce Walter Holmes, 73 of Williamstown passed away September 18, 2021, at his residence.

He was born in Wheeling, WV. the son of the late Walter Daniel and Judith Hitchens Holmes.

He had retired as a Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley and was a member of the Williamstown Presbyterian Church.

Bruce was very community-minded and loved people and always saw the good in them. He always thought of his coworkers and all of his friends as family. He had one time been involved with the Lions Club and Rotary and had served on the Board of the Camden Clark Medical Center. Bruce was a Patient Advisor at Camden Clark Medical Center and served on the Patient and Family-Centered Care Steering Committee. He and Sophie help start the pet visitation program and he contributed to the design and implementation of the Care Partner program. He was a true advocate for the patient and family-centered care and helped advance this throughout the organization. He also served on the boards of The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Consumer Credit Counseling. He enjoyed Williamstown athletics, NASCAR, and helping with the Parkersburg Humane Society.

He is survived by his wife, Judith L. Stephens Gates Holmes of Williamstown; His daughter, Anne Shisler of NC. His grandson, Gilliam Shisler; His stepchildren, Schad Gates (Brooke) of CA and Mikki Larch (Bryan) fo WV. His step-grandchildren, Asher Larch, James Larch, and Cara Lynn Gates.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Louise Holmes.

Memorial services will be Thursday at 1:00 pm at the Williamstown Presbyterian Church with Reverend Elizabeth Campbell-Maleky officiating. Entombment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 am until service time at the church.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.