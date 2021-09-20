Obituary: McDaniel, Vonnie L.

Vonnie L. McDaniel, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away September 17, 2021, at Parkersburg Care Center. She was born February 20, 1936, a daughter to the late Foster Earl Allen and Amma (Jarvis) Allen.

Surviving Vonnie are her sons Josh McDaniel (Kristi) and Joe McDaniel (Sarah); and her grandchildren Noah Makayla, Lucas, Chuck, and Ty.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Ronald McDaniel and daughter Jennifer McDaniel.

Services for Vonnie will be held Thursday, September 23, at 10am, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church on Broad Street, Pastor Dan Golden officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday the 22nd, from 5-8 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Vonnie’s name be donated to the St. Paul Lutheran Memorial 3500 Broad Street Parkersburg, WV, 26104.

