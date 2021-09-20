Obituary: Mills, Dr. James M.

Dr. James M. Mills, 94, of Lower Salem, passed away peacefully at his home on September 17, 2021, with his wife of 62 years, Marilyn, at his side. He was born on August 22, 1927, in Cadiz, OH, a son of Edwin Lewis and Olive Moorhead Mills and survived by sister Julia Littlejohn of Nashville, TN.

Jim graduated from Cadiz High School in 1945 at the age of 17 and immediately enlisted as a naval air cadet. He attended Denison University and Union College under the Navy V-5 program. He graduated in 1949 from Ohio State University with a degree in Business Administration. After a short career in the Coal Industry, he applied and attended The Ohio State University Dental College and graduated cum laud in 1957. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Psi Omega dental fraternity & Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental honorary. Dr. Mills retired from Dentistry at the age of 80.

Jim’s memberships included: Presbyterian Church Deacon, OSU Presidents Club, Marietta Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Ohio Farm Bureau, Marietta Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), Marietta Natural History Society, Ohio Forestry Assoc. and Ohio Tree Farmer of the year 1999, Washington Co. Soil & Water Coop. of the year 2001, Friends of Marietta Community Foundation and Museums, Mid-Ohio Valley Aviation Assoc., Flying Octogenarians. He was also involved in many other Local, State, & National Dental & Historical Societies. His interests were many but he loved sailing, flying, golf, and spending time on the farm, and working in the forest.

In 1959, he married Marilyn Mattern (Daughter of Elmo & Edith Mattern) of Cadiz, OH and they relocated to Marietta in 1960. She survives with their children: Alison (Dennis) Dunlap, James A. (Kathy) Mills, Dr. John (Lenee’) Mills, and Dr. Meredith (Les) Weimer; 10 grandchildren: Alex (Meg) & Jillian Dunlap, Jacob, Andrew (Jordan), Maddie Mills, Regan, McKenna, Kayden, & Jack Mills, and Ian Weimer. Great granddaughters, Shay Mills & Micah Mills, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The Family wishes to thank Dr. Cawley and all the wonderful caregivers during his long illness. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Marietta Community Foundation.

At his request private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Salem Township Cemetery, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

