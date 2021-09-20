Obituary: Parsons, Elmer R.

Elmer R. Parsons, 82 of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2021, in Parkersburg.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Charles Moore and Geraldine Tingler Parsons Sr.

He had served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy and while in the service had boxed and had an 11-0 record. He had retired after many years of service with the Carpenters Union Local #899. He was an avid Coon and Bear hunter and had hunted Bear for decades with his Pocahontas Plotts dogs and his buddy, Eugene Walker. He was a talented carpenter and builder and had built several houses in the Parkersburg area. He enjoyed making knives and leather sheaths for the knives.

He is survived by his children, Samuel Ray Parsons of Parkersburg, Randall Lyle Parsons (Renea) of Elizabeth, WV. Dianna Lynn Parsons of Parkersburg, Leisa Dawn McBride (Glen) of Middlebourne, WV., and Matthew Wade Parsons of Williamstown. One brother, Richard Parsons of Belpre, OH. Ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Kathleen Parsons, and his 2nd wife Peggy Parsons; One son, Andrew Lee Parsons; His sisters, Barbara Alloway, Shirley Kelley, and Helen Nutter and his brothers, Eugene, Ed, Bernard, and Chuck Parsons.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Glen McBride officiating. Burial will be in the Hardman Chapel Cemetery in Ritchie Co. WV. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

