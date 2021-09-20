Obituary: Paynter, Malcolm Shawn

Malcolm Shawn Paynter, 47 of Parkersburg WV was ushered into the arms of Jesus on September 16, 2021.

He was born on March 26, 1974, to Joseph and Dorothy(Lewis)Paynter of Pineville WV.

He is survived by the love of his life, best friend and soul mate Ericka (Watson) Paynter, and 3 children Skylie Shae (his princess), Michael Adam (his buddy), and Eliyanah Grace (his little bit).

Malcolm was a humble and meek man. Often referred to as a big teddy bear. He had a great sense of humor. He was the most amazing husband and daddy, and he loved his family with all his heart. The only thing he loved more was God. His family takes comfort in knowing he is walking the streets of gold, pain-free, and we will see him again.

Malcolm graduated from Pineville High School in 1992 and attended East Coast Bible College. He was currently employed at The Belpre Celebration Center. Malcolm was a worship leader most of his life. He loved music and used his talents for the Lord. He was an anointed singer, talented pianist, and the best bass player you would ever hear.

In addition to his parents, wife, and children he is survived by his in-laws Mike and Kandy(Slider) Watson of Elizabeth, WV, his brother and sister-in-law Anthony and Michelle (Watson) Graziani, of Belleville, WV, one nephew Matthew Graziani and one baby niece. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by Paternal grandparents Charles and Mary Paynter. And Maternal grandparents Earl and Zetta (McCoy) Lewis.

Malcolm left an amazing legacy and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 20th at 1:00 at The Belpre Celebration Center, in Belpre, Ohio with Pastor Rob Clegg officiating. Family Visitation will be from 10-11 and open to the public from 11-1, prior to his celebration of life. Private family burial will follow at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

The family asks that social distancing guidelines and precautions be observed during the services for Malcolm. Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

