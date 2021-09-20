Obituary: Sutton, Robert Allen “Bob”

Robert Allen “Bob” Sutton, 89, of Belpre, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Belpre Landing Nursing and Rehabilitation Care facility. He was born May 19, 1932, in Parkersburg, a son to the late Wilbur O. and Anna Thorn Sutton.

Bob was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army where he was a photographer. He was part of the family business, Sutton Builders, and retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Union. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg, an avid golfer who loved NASCAR and the Green Bay Packers. Bob also loved gardening, a meticulous lawn, good Scotch, and a fat Cigar.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Lesley Sutton and Melissa Talbott (Michael), all of Vienna; longtime companion, Kathi Schofield of Belpre; two sisters, Judy Yocum of Belpre and Sharon Davis (Jim) of Vienna; two brothers, Dick Sutton (Helen) of Washington and James K. Sutton of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Karissa Harper (Ralph) and Michael Talbott (Kelly); three great-grandchildren; Blake, Piper, and Finley.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Anna Tice Sutton, an infant son, three brothers Earl, Harold “Bub” and Paul, three sisters, Hazel, Virginia and Norma Jean.

Funeral services for Bob will be held at 12:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St., Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery at St RT 339 Belpre, Ohio, with full military honors by American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday and 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Please visit www. Lamberttatman.com to express online condolences.

