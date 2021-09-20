Advertisement

Obituary: Sweet, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Sweet obit
Mary Ann Sweet obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Ann Sweet, 73 of Washington, West Virginia passed away September 17, 2021, at Encompass Health.

She was born October 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Peter Evangelist and Mary Ann Harkins.

Mary Ann was a devout Catholic and a long-standing member of St. Monica Catholic Church. Among other charitable activities, she volunteered at the Stone Soup Kitchen and the Gabriel Project. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Robert (Shannon) Sweet of Valdosta, GA, Michael (Courtney) Sweet of Morgantown, WV; sisters, Bridget Ross of Claymont, DE, Madaline (Robert) Harron of Aston, PA, Betty (Steve) Maone of Washington, WV; 4 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Danielle, Charlotte, and Michael.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur James Sweet.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Father John Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, prior to the service.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sweet family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.
Woman dies in early morning wreck
Guess was last seen in Stewart around 9 PM.
Local 16 year old missing
Obituary: Hartshorn, Jill
Obituary: Hartshorn, Jill
You could even get a taste of pawpaw salsa and pawpaw funnel cake at the festival.
Ohio Pawpaw Festival returns for 23rd year
Boats were silhouettes against the glowing orange sunset Saturday evening.
For boaters, the Riverfest is home

Latest News

James Mills obit
Obituary: Mills, Dr. James M.
Zachary Lee Taylor obit
Obituary: Taylor, Zachary Lee
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brown, Carolyn S.
Helen Travis obit
Obituary: Travis, Helen Louise
Bob Sutton obit
Obituary: Sutton, Robert Allen “Bob”