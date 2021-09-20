Obituary: Sweet, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Sweet, 73 of Washington, West Virginia passed away September 17, 2021, at Encompass Health.

She was born October 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Peter Evangelist and Mary Ann Harkins.

Mary Ann was a devout Catholic and a long-standing member of St. Monica Catholic Church. Among other charitable activities, she volunteered at the Stone Soup Kitchen and the Gabriel Project. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sons, Robert (Shannon) Sweet of Valdosta, GA, Michael (Courtney) Sweet of Morgantown, WV; sisters, Bridget Ross of Claymont, DE, Madaline (Robert) Harron of Aston, PA, Betty (Steve) Maone of Washington, WV; 4 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Danielle, Charlotte, and Michael.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur James Sweet.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Father John Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021, prior to the service.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sweet family.

