Obituary: Taylor, Zachary Lee

Zachary Lee Taylor, 37, of Newark, WV, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 17, 2021. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, to Mitchell L. and Roberta A. Bryant Taylor.

As a middle school wrestler, Zachary was the first wrestler from Wirt County to become a champion of the Wood County Junior Wrestling League. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a very hard worker who loved being outdoors in the timber business. As a family man, he especially enjoyed attending his children’s sporting events, swinging with them, and watching them ride their bikes. As an older adult, he taught himself to play guitar and loved music very much, enjoyed playing pool and ping pong, and was an avid hunter and sportsman.

Zachary is survived by his wife Leana Taylor of Newark, WV. He is also survived by his children Lance Taylor of Bogota, Texas; Xadrianna Taylor and Lyndon Taylor of Newark, WV; and stepchildren Madelynn Cale and Jaryn Cale of Newark, WV. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his parents Mitchell and Roberta Taylor of Newark, WV; his sister Chasity (Matt) Steele of St. Marys, WV; niece and nephew Maddie and Alex Steele of St. Marys, WV; grandparents Richard and Janet Whited of Grantsville, WV and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Zachary was preceded in death by his sons Lucas and Landon Taylor; his grandparents Perry and Mary Daugherty, Harrison Bryant and Denzil Taylor; aunts Pamela Taylor and Darlene Bryant McDaniel and great-aunt Virginia Forren.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be at Taylor Cemetery, Yellow Creek in Calhoun County. Rev. Kenneth Heiney will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Calhoun Banks in Elizabeth, WV, to help the family cover the cost of the funeral. The account is in the name of Roberta Taylor or Mitchell Taylor. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.