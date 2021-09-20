Advertisement

Obituary: Travis, Helen Louise

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Helen Louise Travis, 93, of Williamstown, WV, passed away at 12:50 pm, Sunday, September 19, 2021, at her home.  She was born December 23, 1927, in Marietta a daughter of Charles McIntosh and Hazel VanWay McIntosh.

Helen had been employed at American Bisque Pottery of Williamstown, WV, and was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.  She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking for her family and friends, and she also loved her cat, Coal, and a good competitive game of Rook.

On March 5, 1949, she married Charles Travis who survives with 3 daughters and one son:  Shelia (Steve) Mays of Parkersburg, Curtis Travis of Williamstown, Tammy (Guy) Gorrell of Beckley, WV, Rita (Chris) Campbell of Parkersburg; 8 grandchildren:  Andrew, Adam, Brittany, Zachary, Felicia, Holly, Lakyn, Morgan, and several great-grandchildren.  She is also survived by 2 brothers, Kenneth and Jerry McIntosh, and her beloved Church family and special friend Linda Mason.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, and one sister:  Frank Beaver, Junior Parsons, Butch McIntosh, and Lydabelle DeLancy.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Sept. 23) at 2:00 pm at Crossroads United Methodist Church with burial following in Bethel Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 and at the church one hour before the services.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

