Obituary: Underwood, David Randall “Dave”

David Randall Underwood “Dave”, 75, of Grantsville, West Virginia, passed away August 27, 2021, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 10, 1946, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, a son of the late James P. Underwood and Katherine L. Sparks Underwood of West Union.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Basil Rex and Virginia Faustine McCartney, brother James R. Underwood, and his youngest son Ryan Gregory Underwood.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Lena McCartney Underwood, his brother, Dr. David Chad (Amanda) Underwood of Greenville, SC, his very special daughter-in-law, Pamela Underwood of Grantsville, WV, granddaughters Ensley Grace Underwood and Olivia Ryan Underwood of Greenville, SC, sister Frances (Jerry) Underwood Isaacs, of Hepzibah, WV, and sister-in-law Jill McCartney (Duane) Amann of Las Vegas, NV, Janice McCartney of SC and Jennifer Albright of Clarksburg, WV and his nieces and nephews.

Dave was a retired Construction Superintendent for the Heavy Maintenance Division of WVDHHR. Prior to that, he owned and operated Underwood Trucking, Inc., working in the oil & gas field and the coal industry and retired from the UMWA.

Due to the COVID pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

