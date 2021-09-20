Obituary: Withrow, Lynn Wesley

Lynn Wesley Withrow, 67 of Belpre, Ohio died at the Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg on September 18, 2021. She was born in Charleston, WV on June 29, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Otmer Henderson and Carol Sue Kight Withrow. Lynn was a 1972 graduate of Belpre High School. She was a member of the Mullen Memorial Baptist Church. She had worked for Bosley Rental for 32 years as a computer specialist. She was a big football fan and loved watching the Steelers, the Buckeyes, and the Belpre Golden Eagles. In recent years, she had been active in politics and was a part of the Ohio Republican Party. She enjoyed sewing, and had been very active in her church and sang in the church choir. She loved her grandchildren, singing to them and going to any event they were a part of. Family dinners and holidays were some of her favorite things.

Survivors include her daughter, Ashley (Robert) Stutler of Belpre, Ohio, two grandchildren, Monica Bailey, Gabriel Stutler (They were trying to come up with a name for him and Lynn was the one that came up with Gabriel). Also surviving are a brother, Jack Withrow of Tulsa, OK, a sister, Vicki Withrow of Grand Island, FL, several nieces and nephews, and her adopted daughter and her daughter, Paula Fickiesen and Raygan Henderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ashley’s father, Anthony “Tony” Bailey, and Paula’s daughter, Vayda Henderson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, at 3:00 PM at the Mullen Memorial Baptist Church with Chaplin Dave Kaufman officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the church from 2:00 PM till the time of services. At a later date, there will be a burial at the Rockland Cemetery.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.