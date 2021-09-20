Advertisement

Students join "safety patrol team" at Emerson Elementary

School safety
School safety(WECT)
By Zach Miles
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Emerson Elementary has a new tool to help make sure all students get to class safely.

The school worked with AAA to start its safety patrol team.

After filling out applications to be on the team, Principal Tabatha Efaw selected 20 students between third and fifth grade to join her safety patrol leadership team.

These students come before school and stay after school to help students in different ways such as getting on and off of the buses safely, crossing the street safely, monitoring the hallways and more.

Efaw says that her students take great pride in making sure that Emerson Elementary is safe for all of its students.

”Wherever they see a need, they’re going to fill that need. If it’s someone drops something, they’re going to pick it up for them. If it’s a piece of trash, they’re going to be picking it up, so it’s just this really great pride in the school and making sure that everyone is safe and that we love and respect our school,” said Efaw.

The school will also be starting a peer mediation program.

